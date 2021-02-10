Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

What a weather day today.

Open the lowseventies taste of spring One mawr Warmday to enjoy, uh POY Spectacular.

Good.But a sunshine we had that two servantspass off to our southeast that rainlong gone.

And, uh, I'll tell you what,you can't be today like this inFebruary.

Clouds earlier this morning,Even some areas of fog with that brokeup and then mostly sunny skies for theafternoon.

So a big contrast.

Jackson73 Memphis 38.

And that continues to bethe story.

The frigid Arctic air to thenorth and a strong temperature Gradyint across the northern parts ofMississippi.

Memphis 38 Little Rock 37.The front is up in the Delta, whereGreenville is at 55.

And it's gonna sitthere until Thursday when it finallygets, um, Energy to pull it on down.Actually gonna get a push back to thenorth tomorrow.

So through the evening,mild temperatures will continue uppersixties and low to mid seventies forhighs.

Today we will do that againtomorrow.

Here, your lows Upper fortiesacross our northern counties, lower andmiddle fifties across the southern partof viewing area and again are a viewingarea goes from north to south.

There'slike 200 miles difference, so a bigtemperature difference are Delta Countyis probably hanging out in the sixtiestomorrow, and then everybody else tothe South will be in the seventies.

Thefurther South you go, you'll be in themiddle seventies very, very warm.

Sowhile we sit in the mid seventies,Little Rock, Memphis, Nashville, are inthe thirties and forties, and that coldair will start to make a move our wayon Thursday.

Boy, I'll tell you what itis a tremendous temperature contrastacross the area, and you could see howwe stay above average for tomorrow.

Butit does all change.

We have a littlebit of an energy moving along the GulfCoast region, and as that front startsto come down will be a mixed bag ofsleet.

Freezing rain and snow fromLittle Rock to Memphis could be someproblems up that way, but for us,showers developed Wednesday evening,and we'll move right on into Thursdayas the cold air and the temperaturesbegin to fall during Thursday afternoon.Time a nasty Thursday as that frontdrops on down and you see thetemperatures start to drop as well.Here's what it looks like inMississippi.

Look at that Wednesday.Delta warm everybody else.

Delta Cool,everybody else warm.

And as we getthrough the day on Thursday,temperatures do begin to fall.

Andwhat's the cold air gets here?

Expect aprolonged period off cold temperaturesacross our area.

Boy, it's gonna be anasty cold spats.

Well, now it doesn'tlook like we're gonna get the brutalcold.

It's gonna be damp, cold, butstill, we're gonna be lucky.

It lookslike the worst of the cold of state ornorth.

Now we'll be watchingdisturbances moving along the southernjet stream, and it looks like late inthe weekend in early next week, wecould have a chance of some wintryweather.

So to recap Thursday, energymoves across the area with rain andthen falling temperatures Friday, somemorning rain and Saturday looks quiet.But then late in the weekend, one ofthose disturbances will come along, andthere's gonna be the chance of some, uh,winter weather across Mississippi onMonday.

So stay tuned for that.

52 isyour low on season, a mile and a lightbreeze.

Temperatures tomorrow continueto be a spring like chance of a showerin the afternoon, especially as we headtowards evening in the get that surgeof mild there ahead of the frontShowers will begin to increaseovernight and then Thursday.

Periods ofrain and falling temperatures, morningrain cold on Friday, Ah, cold weekendand then late in the weekend and intoearly next week, maybe some mixedwinter weather across the state.