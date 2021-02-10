Biloxi, Harrison Central girls win on the hardwood

- - over at d'iberville... 3- seed- lady warriors - hosting the region 7 class 6-a- tournament... taking on 2-seed- biloxi.

- and the lady indians came to- play, in this one... shaneal- - - - corpuz patiently waiting for- dkaylah jones to come open in - the - corner... and she's got it... - nice in-bounds play... 13-6 lea- for - biloxi... early in the third- quarter.- and big red would keep applying- the pressure... even- after losing the ball... corpuz- hustling back... and says no- ma'am, on the fastbreak lay-up- opportunity... and biloxi's - defense was really the story in- this one.

- eventually... lady warriors - would break through - offensively... sanyia woullard- with a pretty look to sarah - white... basket good... plus th- foul.

- but just too much biloxi... - corpuz showing up again, on the- mid-range jumper.

- lady indians hold the oppositio- to just four points... the fina- 12 minutes of the game... as- they get it done by the final - count...- of 31-13.

- - now back at west harrison...- 2-seed harrison central trying- to ice the game, over 3-seed- hancock... up 31-29, with 11- seconds to go... and this is- mississippi-alabama all-star- je-mya evans, at the stripe...- already knocked down the first- one... makes the second... and- that's game.- tried to hustle from- d'iberville, to catch the end..- missed- more than i would've liked... - but it's the red rebelettes - moving