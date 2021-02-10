High School Boys Basketball: Purdue commits fuel Homestead, Blackhawk to wins

Dot com... back inside for some hoops we go... 4a number one homestead hosting wayne tonight looking to keep their perfect record intact...and sparty with no problems tonight... already up three..

Grant simmons the steal... he misses the layup... but gets his board and the putback... 18 points for him... homestead up five... later on... quinn harmon... strong take baseline for the bucket... all part of a 14-0 run to start the game for homestead...wayne would do their best to keep themselves in this one... cam toles to the cup... finishes with the left... but just way too much sparty... fletcher loyer... 3 stops... pops... and drops the 15 foot jumper for two of his game high 27...homestead rolls to the 85-34 win... they're now 20-0 for the first time in school history... over to kilmer court... 2a number one blackhawk paying the snider panthers a visit... fourth quarter... braves up and looking to put this thing away... caleb furst... the spin baseline... throws down the dunk with two hands... 28 points..

10 boards for the purdue signee..

Blackhawk up a dozen...but snider says hey not so fast... other end of the floor... karson jenkins... splashes home the triple... 23 points for jenkins... lead down to nine...later on... elijah brown... kind roll for two of his 15 points... that cuts the lead down to just seven....but the braves would take care of business tonight... zane burke... a little bully ball... 26 points for zane...blackhawk wins 88-81..

Make it seven straight wins... they're 17-1...