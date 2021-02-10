Gallagher pushes to lift youth sports restrictions

42 members of the assembly from both parties are calling on Governor Newsom to lift the youth sports restrictions.

Dozens of state lawmakers, led by district 3 assemblyman james gallagher, are calling on governor gavin newsom to immediately allow youth sports to resume.

It's a show of support for the state wide let them play movement.

On friday gallagher sent a letter to governor newsom signed by 42 members of the assembly from both parties asking the restrictions on outdoor sports be lifted immediately.

It's essentially lending support to the state-wide "let them play" movement that's prompted a number of recent rallies.

The letter sites studies that show that -- with safety protocols in place -- youth sports can be safe.

I spoke to assemblyman gallagher by phone this afternoon.

He says if the nfl can hold a super bowl, california can allow young people to return to the field.

"why can't we do that with our youth who are suffering from one of the greatest mental health crises of a generation, of being out of school, being not able to go play the sports and experience all the teamwork and camaraderie and self-esteem that comes from being part of a team.

So really it's a righteous cause.

It's both righteous and it is scientifically based that you can in fact play youth sports safely.

While gallagher tells me he has not received a response from the governor -- he believes there are signs that newsom is softening on this issue and there may be an announcement as early as this week bringing good news for those advocating for the return of youth