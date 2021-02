JA's Brendon Gibson overcomes serious injury to pursue college career

WEST DIVISION A NICE STORY TODAYOUT OF JACKSON ACADEMY BRANDONGIBSON A FOOTBALL AND BASKETBALLPLAYER AND TRACK ATHLETE FOR THERAIDERS.SIGNED TO PLAY FOOTBALL FOR THEBELHAVEN BLAZERS THIS MORNING,BUT RIGHT BEFORE THE 2020 SEASONBRENDAN TOURED THREE DIFFERENTLIGAMENTS IN HIS KNEE AND DIDN’TPLAY GOING INTO THE SEASON.HE HAD A BUNCH OF OFFERS BUTAFTER THE INJURIES THOSE OFFERSWENT AWAY, BUT BELHAVEN WAS THEONLY PROGRAM STILL INTERESTED INBLAZERS STOOD BY HIM AND NOWBRENDAN WILL BE A BLAZER WITHSOMETHING TO PROVE.OH DEFINITELY THAT FOR SUREMOTIVATES ME.I JUST I’M LET THAT FIRE ME TODO MY BEST AND GO OUT THERE ANDPROVE EVERYBODY WHO BACKED OUTWRONG.FEELS GREAT TO PLAY FOOTBALL BEABLE TO PLAY HAVE AN OPPORTUNITYTO PLAY FOOTBALL AT THE NEXTLEVEL MEANING NOT HAVING ASENIOR SEASON REALLY HURT A LOT.BUT I’M JUST GLAD TO LOOKFORWARD TO GETTING BACK I PLAYFOOTBALL AGAIN.SOME DAYS GET WEARY AND YOU JUSTGOT TO PUSH THROUGH EVERYTHINGBELHAVEN WAS ONE PERSON WHOSTUCK WITH ME TO THE END.SO THAT’S WHERE I FELT LIKE HOMEWAS AND KEEP A LOOKOUT FOR THECOMEBACK KID AT BELHAVEN LATERTHIS YEAR AND I’LL DO IT FORSPORTS.WE’LL BE BACK AFTER THI