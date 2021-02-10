Huntsville rallies back to beat Albertville

Its playoff basketball time in north alabmaa... kicking it off we have high school girls hoops albertville coming to the panthers house..

Aggies with the slight edge in the third period... despite sarah rutledge's effort, pantehrs get the ball ....zakeya berry takes it all the way!

To cut into the lead.

Albertville fighting as the third period ticks down.

Rutledge doing it all on the court... aggies still up... madison franklin loses the ball, but quickly gains back control dishing it to caroline thomas who throws up the floater!

Panthers make the come back and get the