11pm COVID Vaccine Rescheduling 02.09.2021

Appointments coronavirus vaccine.jpg because of the storm, governor beshear is temporarily closing the state's coronavirus kroger regional vaccination sites, as a precaution.

Vaccination appointments for wednesday and thursday will be reschuled.

In the meantime, governor beshear says the federal government increased the state's vaccine supply, for the third time in three weeks...this time by six percent, for a total increase of 28 percent.

Governor beshear today, also annoucned...2,339 new cases of the coronavirus.

The total is now..

381,121.

According to beshear..

There were also 35 new covid-19 releate deaths.

The total number of people who have died, from the virus in the commonwealth is now... 4,126.