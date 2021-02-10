Crime stats are mixed bag in Rochester

An act of terrorism./// the rochester police department is sharing new information on crimes committed in 2020 ?

Shootings were up from three in 2019 to eleven in 2020.

Robberies were also up from 35 to 47... and thefts rose from 475 to 553.

27 more vehicles were stolen in 2020... and theft from vehicles increased by 136 cases theft of motor vehicle parts more than doubled... and identity theft incidents also sharply increased from 95 incidents to 226 incidents.

Now one of the most concerning trends was the rise in homicides last year.

Chief franklin says it may be one of the largest number of murders the "we had six homicides last year in 2020.

That's the highest number we've ever had in two decades, probably a little bit longer but that's as far back as the data that i could find."

It's important to note not all categories of crime increased last year.

Incidents of negligent manslaughter..

.

Simple assault... and intimidation were all down in 2020... and shoplifting plummeted by almost 250 cases... understandabl e given the pandemic.

