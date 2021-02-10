Tuesday night high school hoops

Also featured in the highlights, Bryan Station girls hosting Woodford County.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - Not too many games going on in Lexington on Tuesday, but there was a big one at Frederick Douglass.

C1 3 mackenzie karo bringing it down for woodford.

She drives...puts up the runner and scores.

Karo again...misses this one, but the yellow jackets wrestle away the rebound and goes right back up with it to score.

Emily gomez with the rock.

She pulls up from three.

Knocks down the three.

Olea woodall misses the three.

Tashawna jackson wrestles away the rebound.

She dishes to woodall who scores.

Woodford wins this one over bryan station 55 to 51.

#7 g-r-c still without jerone morton on the road at frederick douglass.

Broncos up 36 to 19 at half, but the cards come out firing.

Jared wellman knocks down the three.

Gets this thing rolling.

Aden slone deep from the top of the key.

Nails it.

Slone drives and kicks to trent edwards in the corner.

He nails the three.

Cards would cut this to single digits.

But douglass...too good.

Dashawn jackson on the perimeter...defender gives him an opening...thats too much.

He dropped 30.

Kai simpson to khari mcmullen in the corner for three.

Got em!

Simpson picks off the pass and he's off.

Opts with the very high lay-up instead of a dunk.

He had 17.

Broncos got 4 votes this week for the a-p top ten...bet they get more next week.

They beat g-r-c 83 to 48 for their seventh straight win.