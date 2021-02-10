Bibb County schools set to resume face-to-face learning

The return date follows the scheduled Winter Break.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones Jr. confirmed Bibb County School District students will return to face-to-face learning on Thursday, February 18.

Working towards getting a new training facility and says it will be discussed in commission in the next few weeks.

We now know when bibb county students will return to the classroom for in-person learning.

Superintendent doctor curtis jones says students will return on february 18th after the scheduled winter break.

Faculty and staff return this thursday.

Jones says all schools will continue to follow safety protocols, like wearing masks.

Class sizes will be limited