Liquor mafia kills police constable during encounter in UP's Kasganj

A police constable died during an encounter with liquor mafia in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj on February 10.

Incident took place in the forest area of village Nagla Dhimar and Nagla Bhikari of Sidhpura police station.

Forensic team arrived at the spot to collect the evidence from the site.

Police has issued a probe in the matter.

All efforts to catch the culprits are being taken by the police.