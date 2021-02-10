John, Sidharth, Kartik snapped in Mumbai

Actor John Abraham carried a dapper look at the Mumbai airport.

The actor opted for a black-blue outfit as he got snapped by the shutterbugs.

John will be next seen in 'Pathan' where he will be sharing the screen space for the first time with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Sidharth Malhotra was also snapped at the airport as he left for the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Mission Majnu.'

Sidharth has multiple project lined up including 'Shershaah.'

Kartik Aryan distributed chocolates to paparazzi and posed with them.

Shooting for Aryan's upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been postponed.

Actor has 4 projects lined up.