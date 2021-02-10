Data analyst aims to weigh the same as a giant grizzly bear

A data analyst who has deliberately gained 12 stone in fat by eating 5,000 calories a day says he will not stop until he weighs a quarter of a US ton – the same as a giant grizzly bear.Far from being alone in his pursuit of morbid obesity, Spartan Pudge, 28, aka Sebastian, has 13,000 Instagram followers and is part of the increasingly popular gainer community – a sub-section of gay culture which idolises larger men and promotes body positivity.