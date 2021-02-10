Red Fort violence: After Deep Sidhu, another key suspect Iqbal Singh arrested

Delhi Police arrested another key accused, Iqbal Singh in January 26 violence case.

One of the key accused, Singh was arrested on Tuesday night from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur.

Singh’s arrest comes nearly 36 hours after police nabbed Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu.

Singh is among the eight suspects against whom Delhi police had announced Rs 6 lakh reward.

Earlier, police had identified Singh as the one who allegedly did Facebook Live from fort.

Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to Singh’s arrest.

Singh was allegedly involved in Red Fort violence during farmers’ tractor rally on January 26.

Before Deep Sidhu, the crime branch team arrested Sukhdev Singh from Chandigarh on Sunday.

Those still at large are Jugraj Singh, Gurjit Singh, Gurjant Singh, Buta Singh and Jajbir Singh.