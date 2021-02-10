TRAFFIC ALERT: I-15 southbound near Tropical Parkway closed overnight

The Interstate 15 southbound at Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas is closed until 6 a.m.
Due to construction, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
Use alternate routes.
The Interstate 15 southbound at Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas is closed until 6 a.m.
Due to construction, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
Use alternate routes.
THE 15 SOUTHBOUND....AT TROPICAL PARKWAY....IN NORTH LAS VEGAS IS CLOSEDUNTIL....TOMORROW MORNING....AT -6-..AS YOU CAN SEE...CREWS ARE DOING SOME ROADWORK.... IN THE AREA..NEW TONIGHT..