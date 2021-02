Watch as this clever kitty figures out how to operate her owner’s water cooler to pour herself a drink.

Two-year-old rescue cat Q.T can operate the cooler's spout and filling her own water bowl.Q.T's owner Michael Emmi, 37, said: "I take care of about 60 cats, but Q.T.

Is a bit smarter than the others.

She's the only one who knows how to do this.

This video was shot within February 2021.