Minister: It is 'too soon' to book a summer holiday

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said it is "too soon" for the public to book their summer holidays, home or abroad, as the UK is still in lockdown.

The cabinet minister also revealed that his own father is in hospital suffering the effects of Covid.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn