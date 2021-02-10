Wrexham: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney take over Welsh football team

Welsh football team Wrexham AFC is now owned by two Hollywood A-listers: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
The “Deadpool” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” actors have officially taken over from the club’s supporters group.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have completed their purchase of Wrexham Football Club and have already invested £2 million into..
Pair have taken full control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust after making a £2 million investment