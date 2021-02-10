Landmark Indiana Slavery Case

Under investigation.

Its been a little more than 200 years since the indiana supreme court ruled that slavery had no place in indiana... while this ruling legally ended slavery... it didn't end the struggle for many.

Tonight we continue to recognize "black history month.

News 10's tucker white explains how one slave helped change hoosier history.

//////// shortly after indiana became a state... one slave... polly strong sued for her freedom... this document came from that case... and changed the course of indiana history... [notes:] when indiana was created in 18-16... it was a free state according to the constitution... this didnt set all slaves free, and because of that... polly strong sued for her freedom... strong lost her case in the knox county circuit court... but appealed to the indiana supreme court... the supreme court ruled in favor of strong... "they said well the state constitution quite clearly says that you shall not have slavery in the indiana state.

The state of indiana."

After this ruling... things were slow to change in indiana and in knox county... slavery continued for many years... but many slaves who sued for their freedom were successful... "and even until 18-30 there were still about 30 slaves living in knox county.

I'm not sure if they didn't tell the slave owners or what the deal was."

Tucke} while this case did not free all slaves in indiana.... the 18-16 indiana constitution influenced all future decisions about slavery in the state.

In vincennes...tucker white...news 10.

