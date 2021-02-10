Marco Island has new vaccination registration

Marco Island will have a new way to register for the covid-19 vaccine.
Appointments will be prioritized based on age and zip code.
The Police and Fire Chiefs both issued apologies today for their role in the Police Chief's husband receiving access to the vaccine..
The Marco Island Police Chief and Fire Cheif have both received a 30 day suspension without pay after the Police Chief's husband..