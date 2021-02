Hundreds of thousands protest in Poland over near-total ban on abortion

More than 400,000 protesters gathered across Poland with the country set to impose a near total-ban on abortion.

A controversial ruling that banned abortions due to foetal defects led to the largest protests in the country's recent history in October 2020.

The announcement of plans to implement the ban led to a new wave of mass gathering around the country that already had some of the strictest abortion laws in Europe