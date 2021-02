What's next in Trump's second Senate impeachment trial?

It appears the trial could take nearly a week to come to a conclusion.

DONALD TRUMP'S IMPEACHMENTTRIAL WILL KICK OFF AT NOONTODAY WITH OPENING ARGUMENTS.SO NOW THAT THE TRIAL ISUNDERWAY..

LET'S BREAK DOWNHOW YOU CAN EXPECT THINGS TOPROCEED..

HOUSE MANAGERS WILLGO FIRST FOLLOWED BY TRUMP'SATTORNEYS.EACH SIDE WILL HAVE 16 HOURSTO MAKE ITS PRESENTATION.

THEEXPECTATION IS THAT TRUMP'SDEFENSE TEAM WILL LIKELY NOTUSE THE FULL 16 HOURS..ALTHOUGH THAT COULD CHANGE.SOURCES TELL NBC NEWS THEYBELIEVE HOUSE IMPEACHMENTMANAGERS WILL USE ALL OF THEIRALLOTTED TIME.

WHEN OPENINGARGUMENTS ARE DONE, SENATORSWILL BE ABLE TO QUESTION BOTHSIDES FOR FOUR HOURS BYSUBMITTING WRITTEN QUESTIONSTO THE SENATE PRESIDENT PRO-TEMPORE..

WHO IS PRESIDINGOVER THE TRIAL.

THE MANAGERSCOUL THEN DEBATE AND VOTE TOCALL WITNESSES OR SUBPOENADOCUMENTS.

IF NEITHER ARECALLED, THE SIDES WOULD MOVEON TO CLOSING ARGUMENTS FORFOUR HOURS.

THEN SENATORSWOULD VOTE WHETHER TO CONVICTHE TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO LASTINTO THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEKWITH EACH DAY TAKING ABOUT 8HOURS MEANING IT WOULD UNTILAT LEAST 8 P-M MOST DAYS BUTLATER IF THE SENATE TAKESBREAKS.THIS MORNING, THE MORE THAN200 PEOPLE CHARGED IN THE RIOTAT THE CAPITOL ARE BLAMINGDONALD TRUMP FOR THEIRACTIONS.PATRICK MCCAUGHEY IS ACCUSEDOF PUSHING A POLICE OFFICERINTO A CAPITOL DOORWAY WHEREHE WAS CRUSHED.

HIS ATTORNEYSAYS MCCAUGHEY IN NO WAYPLANNED HIS PART IN THE ATTACKAND WAS INSTEAD INSPIRED BYTRUMP'S WORDS THAT DAY.ANOTHER MAN CHARGED TOLD AFEDERAL JUDGE HE WAS MERELY"FOLLOWING THE DIRECTIONS" OFTRUMP TO MARCH TOWARDCONGRESS.

THE FORMERPRESIDENT'S IMPEACHMENTATTORNEYS ARE ARGUING HISWORDS WERE NOT MEANT T