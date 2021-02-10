Trump impeachment trial moves forward

The Senate voted 56 to 44 saying it is constitutional for Donald Trump to stand trial.

Trump's senate impeachment trial.

Lawmakers head back to work today for the second day of the impeachment trial.

Six republicans joined all 50 democratic senators in voting to move forward with the trial.

However, senator mike braun voted (against moving forward with the trial.

In an official statement, he said quote, "as i have stated earlier, the framers of the constitution never intended for the senate to hold a trial to remove a former president from an office he no longer holds, which is why i voted against the constitutionality of former president trump's impeachment trial..."

Like i said, the senate is set to meet again todya.

This time, democratic managers will have around 8 hours to present their case in convicting the former president.

After that, both sides will have two days to make their arguments to the senate that also works as a jury.

The senate could call witnesses forward if they see fit.

Following any witness testimonies that may or may not happen, the senate will meet daily until a verdict is reached.

