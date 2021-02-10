West Lafayette Street Department invests in new state-of-the-art snowplow machine

Using its new multi-purpose plow machine.

It's called the "multi- hog" and its the first of its kind here in the entire state of indiana.

News 18's micah upshaw joins us in the studio this morning with more on how this innovative machine works.

Micah...tell us about the "multi-hog" innovative is right.

This machine is able to essentially shape shift into whatever the street department needs.

And its been able to improve how road crews safely and easily complete road cleaning procedures.

If you're a west lafayette resident you may have already noticed this machine going through your neighborhood.

What makes it special is that its more compact than the other snow plows (yet( it has several more functions.

It not only plows, but it also brines, it sweeps streets, trims trees, mows grass and cleans ditches.

The other city snow plows only have two functions of plowing snow and hauling dirt.

The multi-hog costs around 240-thousand dollars.

Jesse scroggins who runs the machine says the time and resources it saves is worth the investment.

This basically an all season tractor so just the versatility and we're always trying to improve equipment and we're willing to try new things.

Street commissioner ben anderson says this machine is the same price as a regular snow plow.

The machine has a total of 60 different attachments that it can switch through.

A message to west lafayette residents as the snowfall continues, make sure you try parking in driveway or off the streets.

Road crews say it's been challenging cleaning certain neighborhoods when cars are in the way.

Especially neighborhoods in a cul-de-sac.

I am reporting in studio, micah upshaw news 18.

