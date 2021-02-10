CAMERON GIRLS OUTLAST LEBLOND BASKETBALL

To bishop lebond high school...the lady eagles who are ranked 5th in the state for class two hosts the cameron lady dragons tonight... ===to start things off...laini joseph--the northwest commit--takes it one-on-one at the top of the key...thats a fade away jump shot...===other end of the court...sloan lewis finds kyla ka-nard open underneath as she lays it in for the easy bucket...leblond trails 18-to-9 at the half... ===thrid quarter now... cameron's braxton shanks drills the three to give her team a 14-point lead...====but the fourth quarter is where things get interesting...==== after a major comeback from leblond, the sophomore tatum studer takes it all the way to the rim to get the foul and takes herself to the free throw line!...she makes both and ties it up with under a minute to go!===cameron, throws it in...but leblond steels it, has the chance to win the game....the shot is no good and we are headed to over time!===and now it's time for laini joseph to take control for her lady dragons....she takes it all the way in....basket is good...and cameron squeeks by in a close one and wins it in over-time with a final score of