MWSU STRUGGLES WITH NWMSU 1

Western..

Part 2... the second meeting in four days between the two school squads..

But just hours before the game..

Griffons announcing head coach will martin and top assistant tim peete..

Out for four games due to covid-19 protocol..

But the game goes on... ty danielson elevated from assistant..

To acting head coach... getting help from g-a weston smith..

Women's head coach candi whitaker and women's g-a tori schickel...=== as this new staff is taking on ryan hawkins and the bearcats...=== not a lot goes the griffons way in this one..

Struggle scoring early..

But caleb bennett able to rise up for the slam..=== the problem..for western is they can't stop ryan hawkins fpr northwest..

In the first half..

Attacking the basket..

=== dominating in the paint..

Hawkins can't be stopped..

Right before the half..

Ball tipped but hawkins finishes..

All smiles for him..

Bearcats up 34-16..

Hawkins with 19..

=== second half..

Griffons trying to claw back in..

Reese glover from way downtown...=== but still no answer..

For northwest, especially hawkins..

Goes for 34 points in 36 minutes...=== northwest wins 79-56... story of this one... the absense of griffons head coach will martin and assistant tim peete due to covid-19...this is giffon interim head coach ty danielson after the game..

(sot, ty danielson: "going through this together.") switching to