Zoo vet Henk Luten is preventively vaccinating the lion triplets against cat flu at Royal Burgers' Zoo. (Royal Burgers' Zoo/News

This is the moment cute lion triplets are vaccinated against cat flu at a Dutch zoo as their worried mum growls while looking on.The footage was shared by the Royal Burgers’ Zoo in the city and municipality of Arnhem in the Dutch province of Gelderland on 4th February.The video shows vet Henk Luten and other members of staff weighing the three cub triplets before holding them down and vaccinating them.(Royal Burgers' Zoo/Newsflash)