Louisville Zoo 2/10/2021

A new Seal Pup at the Louisville Zoo needs a name.

You can now check out the louisville zoo's newest gray seal pup from the comfort of your home.

And ---while you're doing that... you can help name the little guy!

White help name the seal pup louisville zoo three names have been pre- chosen..that just need a vote.

Finsbay ...which was chosen based off a town off the coast of scotland... where seals form their natural habitat.

Oban ..named after the scottish sea life center in oban scotland.

Or noaa ..named after the national oceanic and atmospheric administration.

You can vote from now until midnight february 23rd online at the zoo's website.

It asks for just a 5 dollar donation.

You can also vote at the zoo plaza.

All money raised goes toward care of the seal pup.

A winning name will be announced on faccebook on february 25th.

