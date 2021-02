Dreaming Newfie kicks Cavalier puppy in the face

When Samson takes his big Newfie dog nap, Rambo can always be found snuggled up to him in some adorable way.

Today, Samson is in the middle of what seems to be an intense dream filled with running.

Unfortunately for Rambo, who is snuggled at Samson’s paws, this means he is the recipient of a few swift kicks to the face.

Fortunately though, Rambo seems to sleep right through it!

Too cute!