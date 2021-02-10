The Woman With the Hardest Job on Capitol Hill Who’s Shaping Trump’s Impeachment Trial and Biden’s Agenda
A quiet force, Elizabeth MacDonough is one of the most powerful attorneys in Washington and as the Senate’s nonpartisan parliamentarian–she has one of the hardest jobs–keeping all 100 senators in line.

Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.