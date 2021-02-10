A drunk driver traveling the wrong direction crashes into the police officer's vehicle. (@deerparktx.police/Newsflash)

This is the moment a drink-driver ploughs head-on into the front of a police car as the Texas authorities warn the public about the dangers of driving under the influence.The incident took place in the city of Deer Park in the US state of Texas and was published by local cops yesterday (Sunday 7 February) to warn people about the dangers of drink-driving especially as this was the day that the Super Bowl took place.(@deerparktx.police/Newsflash)