4-day work week?: Govt's proposed labour codes could provide flexible shifts

While addressing a press conference in the national capital, the Secretary in Ministry of Labour and Employment, Apurva Chandra, said the proposed labour codes which include changing in working hours of employees will provide flexibility in working hours for employees, adding that some employers are even interested in giving their workers three days of paid leave weekly by tweaking the shift hours.

"During tripartite discussion, concerns about working hours going up by 12 hours were raised.

Employer may provide for 5-day working week.

We have tried to bring in some flexibility by correcting 12-hour work day." "Changes will be shared in final list," he told mediapersons on February 08.