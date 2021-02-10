Red Fort violence: Iqbal Singh linked to Deep Sidhu, farm leaders? Cops clarify

A Delhi court Wednesday sent a man, arrested from Punjab, to 7-day police custody in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three new agri laws.

Iqbal Singh, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was nabbed from Hoshiarpur by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell and brought to the national capital today.

The police sought his custody for 10 days saying Singh was allegedly one of the main conspirators of the violence and there was a need to establish where his funding was coming from.

Police alleged the events leading to the violence were allegedly well planned and not a random occurrence.

“There are hundreds of videos.

We need to confront him with all these.

We need to find out who are the people who came with him and who are they affiliated with.

He was one of the main instigators.

This was a conspiracy,” the police alleged.

