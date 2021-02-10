Meet Tiger Shroff's leading lady in 'Ganapath'

Actor Tiger Shroff has finally revealed the name of his leading lady in the much anticipated film 'Ganapath' part-1 and it is Kriti Sanon.
#Kritisanon #Tigershroff #Ganapath
Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff has shared a new teaser of his recently announced movie "Ganapth". The teaser gives a sneak peak..
The teaser of 'Ganapath' shared by the action dynamo shows his mysterious co-star's back in a silhouette. The Vikas Bahl..