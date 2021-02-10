VA Northern Indiana offering COVID-19 vaccines to veterans 65 and older

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System is now distributing COVID-19 vaccines to veterans 65 years of age and older.

They'll be conducting the vaccinations at their st.

Joseph fort wayne and marion campuses.this is from eight to four-30 this week.

Veterans interested in recieving the vaccine are recommeded to contact their primary care team for an appointment.

