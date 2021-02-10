Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 641,874; 11,526 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,225 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which brings the total to 641,874 people.

Now taking a look at covid numbers across the state.the state department of health reporting one thousand two hundred and 25 new positive cases.this brings the total to over 641 thousand.67 new deaths brings the total number of 11 thousand five hundred and 26.the 7 day positivity rate is six point 4 percent.

37 percent of i-c-u beds are available and 80 percent of ventilators are available in indiana hospitals.

Taking a look at covid numbers in our area.allen county reporting 856 new cases.

This brings the total to 34 thousand six hundred and 59 cases.dekalb adds 10 cases and one death.grant adds 10 cases and one death.jay adds 4 cases and one death.

Noble adds 2 cases and one death.steuben adds six cases.van wert adds 12.wells adds 5.and williams adds 112 cases.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

19 thousand one hundred and 79 first doses have been administered...and 16 thousand five hundred and 72 are now fully vaccinated.

The total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over 718 thousand.

And number of fully vaccinated is 240