'Letters of Love' supports lower-income mothers-to-be this Valentine's Day season

One group is using the written word to help new mothers feel less isolated.

Pregnancy can be an isolating time for many women - especially on Valentine’s Day.

Right now... pregnancy can be a lonely time for many women...and for those dealing with hardships... even a simple letter of support can help.and one group in indiana is compiling hundreds of letters... to show just that.

Fox 55's nico pennisi tells you how 'letters of love' is helping expecting mothers ahead of valentines day.

Stand up: allen county has one of the highest infant mortality rates in our states.

Healthier moms and babies' mission is to support those at-risk mothers and newborns.

This valentine's day, they're asking for your help.executive director paige wilkins says her organization launched the letters of love campaign to encourage mothers-to-be.

"they often don't feel like they have a lot of support, so this is just a good way for us to support them, give them a little extra love.

Every mom needs to have the confidence that they can do it."

Wilkins many don't.

Wilkins says that contributes to why about eight in one thousand allen county babies will die before their first birthday.

"this year in particular is so challenging for the families we serve.

There's definitely a sense of isolation, and when you already feel isolated and then you have another situation like covid-19 doubling that isolation, these letters become more important now than ever."

Wilkins here's how letters of love works: ?demonstrating?

"when you receive your letters of love kit, you'll receive a letterhead to write five letters.

You'll also get some really fun colored pencils, so you can really make the letters whatever you want."

Lyonthree-year employee madison lyon says the more personalized and creative you get, the better.

"if you want to drop them off to our office, you're welcome to, or you can just pop them in the mail and we'll get them to the moms in need."

Lyonhealthier moms and babies serves around a thousand women in our county every year.

Their goal this valentine's day is to be able to sent out more than 500 letters.

In fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 the letters of love kit costs twenty five dollars.

For more information on how to support these women, visit our website at w f f t dot com