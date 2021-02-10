Guitar sales jumped during the pandemic, but not for all

While Sweetwater’s online presence helped them eclipse 1 billion dollars in revenue last year, smaller guitar shops like Skip Calvin’s Fort Wayne Guitar Exchange just don’t have the same kind of reach.

Covid-19 hurt many fort wayne businesses... but actually helped boost guitar sales.

Fox 55's drew fry tells us why some local guitar shops had more success than others.

The covid-19 pandemic devastated the live music industry last year, but for sweetwater, selling guitars 3 was as profitable as ever.

Vice president of marketing shep shepherd says sales are not slowing down.

Shepherd: "holiday sales are through the roof and we thought we might see a softening in january, yet we had a phenomenal january, and it's early in the month of february, but we're trending really positive compared to last year."standup: while sweetwater's online presence helped them eclipse 1 billion dollars in revenue last year, smaller guitar shops like skip calvin's fort wayne guitar exchange just don't have the same kind of reach.calvin: "my sales are actually down quite a bit compared to what they were prior to.

I don't know that i feel comfortable spending a lot of money trying to advertise because i don't make a lot of money off of my advertisement."both limited advertising and inventory made it difficult for calvin over the past year, but he hasn't let the lack of foot-traffic keep his spirits down.calvin: "i'm not getting rich, but i'm getting along and i'm still having a good time so as long as that happens, i'll be able to stay here.

When nobody's here, i play guitar.

I want to play guitar anyways so that works out good for me."and calvin is starting to see a recovery in his sales, as more people start shopping in-person again.

Calvin: 'last month was really a pretty good month.

I don't know if it came anywhere near our best january ever, but it bailed us out of the doldrums we were in."shepherd says he doesn't think those numbers are dropping anytime soon.

Shepherd: "there's a big push right now for people to learn and pick up something they've always wanted to do, and guitar is one of those things."

3 tag: though selling guitars is one thing, both shepherd and calvin are enthusiastic about bringing live music back into the community once it's safe to do so.

In fort wayne, i'm drew frey, fox 55 news.