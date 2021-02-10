St. Joseph launches phone registration for COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

Before monday request your covid vaccination appointment was online-a major issue for those with limited internet access.but not anymore.here's kq2's kilee thomas with how the city of st joseph is answering the call kilee thomas reporting áringá "hello this is mike, how can i help you?"

"just call after call after call."

"can you give me your birthday please?"phones ringing off the hook at city hall as the city launches its new phone registration for the covid vaccine waitlist sot: mary robertson, st joseph communications is doing so much of the work with the clinic, this was one area that the city could step up."

Up until monday-online registration was get on the waitlista huge problem for those 65 and older with limited internet accesssot: robertson- "we knew that this might be an issue that we would have to address and it was.

Not everyone in the community has access to a computer or the internet."

Answering the call police officers and firefighters "hello, this is craig with covid registration.

How can i help you?"

Sot: robertson- "those are my volunteers."

"the fire and police chief stepped up and said, 'we'll help where we can.'" as the tiers open up for vaccine eligibility, the phone system will grow.

Sot: robertson- "we will be here for the long haul.

As the tiers open up and the general population becomes eligible, there is still going that population that doesn't have any other means to register other than a telephone, so we will be here for them."

"and have you been sick with covid this year?"

áringáreporting in st.

Joseph, kilee thomas kq2 news if you have already registered through mosaic's online portal for the vaccine waitlist...the city says ádo notá call the phone system because you are already registered.

The phones are open monday - friday 8 am- 4pm.

To get on the waitlist.... call 816-271-4613