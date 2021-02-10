Homeless shelters are trying to help those in need stay warm despite COVID-19 protocols

Zero temperatures, the lack of warming centers across the city has become evident due to covid-19 restrictions.

Kq2's mitchell riberal speaking with staff at one shelter who are trying to do as much as they can dispite pandemic guidelines.

A dangerous drop in temperatures is making it crucial for the homeless to find places to stay warm."you don't get time to not think cause your kinda in survival mode"and it's not just the extreme cold taking a toll on the homeless...covid - is not making it any easier"it shut down all the warming centers, there used to be 2 or 3 down here in downtown cause this is where our main prioritization of homeless is.

We used to have the library, we used to have the bus stop, we used to have the post office, covid hit and everything shutdown" places like community mission in st.

Joseph are trying to help.their shelter is only available to men who qualify, but they're prepared to open their winter shelter if more people out in the cold choose to come inside..."what we are doing in collaboration with community action partnership shelters, is if they hit their capacity, uh, then we, and they have more people who need to come in out of the weather.

We will open the cold weather shelter for about 6 or 7 men."

They say a recent city ordinance banning public camping -- sparked by complaints of homeless people sleeping under bridges -- makes it harder to find those who need help.

"a lot of our folks are hard to find lot of them have scattered inward towards the city, so their not going to naturally gonna gravitate back towards this area, they are going to stay wherever they have found safe and warm to go"//"if you cant keep an animal outside, you shouldn't be keeping people outside either" reporting in st.

Joseph, mitchell riberal, kq2 news while the community mission only shelters men who are they do give out masks and winter gloves to anyone in