Friends of the Animal Shelter | My furry valentine night in

Bleeding and yet to regain consciousness.

> valentine's day 2021 may be one of the coldest days of the year, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy it with our valentines date at home.

For some that might be their treasured four legged family members.

You can join them in their fundraiser called my fury valentine.

For $40 a couple or $60 for family you can get dinner or dessert prepared and delivered.

Also enjoy music and a pet fashion show.

They hope to raise a lot of money even though it has to be virtual.

Like i said we'll start off at 6:00 with a jazz band here at saint joe they are going to provide entertainment and we'll switch on and off to see some of the shelter pets and music and we'll probably last about an hour or so.

If you would like to register the deadline is thursday.