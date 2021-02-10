Guilty dog caught after gnawing hole in wall of Texas home

A naughty pup ruined the wall of his owner's home by gnawing a large hole into it, leaving a trail of dust.

Bad dog!

The owner can be heard questioning her two guilty-looking dogs, saying: "Was it you or was it you?" The footage was filmed in Texas on November 17, 2020.