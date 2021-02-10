Man tries to pass the toll without pay and gets brutally beaten by a police officer in Argentina

A normal day at the 'Panamerica Highway' of Pilar, Argentina, turned unusual when a motorist tried to pass without paying the toll, and a police officer stops him using a baton on Friday (February 5).

The entire scene was recorded on one of the highway's security cameras, who filmed what happened head-on at around 1:00 p.m.

The police officer managed to strip him off his motorcycle, threw him to the ground, and continued beating different parts of the motorist's body.

The motorcyclist, identified as Francisco Pedro Ferrer, was charged with "resistance to authority and injuries."