Wednesday 2/10 Insider Buying Report: AMG, NWBI

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Affiliated Managers Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, CEO Jay C.

Horgen bought 4,000 shares of AMG, at a cost of $136.23 each, for a total investment of $544,920.

So far Horgen is in the green, up about 7.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $146.29.

Affiliated Managers Group is trading up about 2.7% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Horgen purchased AMG on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $2.29M at an average of $65.56 per share.

And at Northwest Bancshares, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Timothy M.

Hunter who purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of $13.50 each, for a trade totaling $134,970.

Before this latest buy, Hunter bought NWBI at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $254,975 at an average of $10.20 per share.

Northwest Bancshares is trading up about 0.7% on the day Wednesday.

Hunter was up about 2.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NWBI trading as high as $13.86 in trading on Wednesday.