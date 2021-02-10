Skip to main content
Argentine football stadiums transformed into COVID-19 vaccination centres

Argentina is temporarily transforming football stadiums into COVID-19 vaccination centres.

Footage filmed on February 9 shows a basketball court inside the stadium used as a vaccination centre.

The facilities of other clubs such as Velez, Boca Juniors and San Lorenzo are set to become non-hospital vaccination posts.

The post in River Plate's stadium is targeting to provide 450 vaccinations per day.

