Argentine football stadiums transformed into COVID-19 vaccination centres

Footage filmed on February 9 shows a basketball court inside the stadium used as a vaccination centre.

Argentina is temporarily transforming football stadiums into COVID-19 vaccination centres.

The facilities of other clubs such as Velez, Boca Juniors and San Lorenzo are set to become non-hospital vaccination posts.

The post in River Plate's stadium is targeting to provide 450 vaccinations per day.