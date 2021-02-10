Snowfall has been seen across the country, bringing people outside with their sledges despite lockdown rules to make the most of the icy weather before it melts.
Lack of social distancing as snow falls and sledges come out in London
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:49s 0 shares 2 views
Snowfall has been seen across the country, bringing people outside with their sledges despite lockdown rules to make the most of the icy weather before it melts.
The clip from Monday (February 8) in north London shows large crowds of families sledging in Hampstead Heath.