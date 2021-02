Dangerously high waves crash over seawall of village in Cornwall, UK Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 01:05s 10 Feb 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Dangerously high waves crash over seawall of village in Cornwall, UK High tide waves whipped up by Storm Darcy were seen crashing over a seawall in the village of Mevagissey on February 9.

