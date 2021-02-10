Elephant walks along road sniffing cars in search of food in Thailand

Footage shows the jumbo sniffing around the tourists’ SUV in Nakhon Ratchasima province on December 20.

This is the moment a wild elephant held up traffic on a mountain road in Thailand.

The elephant wandered over to the vehicles, flashing its trunk over the car windows while the visitors were on the edge of their seats, hoping the wild elephant would not flip their vehicles.

Onlooker Wanchalerm Sritrakulphan said: "I thought the wild elephant would walk past us just like the other cars but we were wrong.

"It was raising its trunk all over the vehicle for more than ten minutes.’