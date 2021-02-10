Large police presence in Dorset as stowaways discovered aboard ship

A group of stowaways has been discovered aboard a cargo ship in Portland Harbour on the Dorset coast, southern England.

Footage from Wednesday afternoon (February 1) shows police, ambulances, and Border Force waiting at Portland Harbour as the unidentified stowaways are brought ashore.

According to local media, none required medical assistance.