Alex Trebek's clothes being donated for a good cause Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:18s 10 Feb 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Alex Trebek's clothes being donated for a good cause The late Alex Trebek's clothes are being donated for a good cause. Hundreds of pieces of clothing he wore on Jeopardy were donated to the Doe Fund's Ready, Willing and Able program.

DOE FUND'S "READY, WILLING ANDABLE" PROGRAM IT PROVIDESCLOTHES FOR THOSE WHO NEED TOLOOK THEIR BEST FOR JOBINTERVIEWS.TREBEK LOST HIS BATTLE AGAINSTPANCREATIC CANCER LASTNOVEMBER.TWITTER IS LOOKING INTO PAID